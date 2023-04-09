Pope Francis decries Middle East violence, in Easter message

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence in his Easter message.

On Sunday he asked God to “comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war.” and all the conflict and bloodshed in our world.”

As he has done every Easter, Francis called for peace in the Middle East, his appeal made more urgent by recent violence in Jerusalem and cross-border exchanges of fire involving Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

Source : aljazeera