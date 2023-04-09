Gallup: Muslim countries don’t believe US democracy pledges

SHAFAQNA-A large concentration of people in Iraq and 12 other Muslim-majority countries are skeptical of the United States’ commitment to democracy-building, according to the findings of a Gallup poll.

The survey, which was published by Gallup on Friday, also showed that most people in those countries doubt Washington’s commitment for them to forge their own political futures without some level of democracy-promotion oversight from the US.

The poll was released around the 20-year anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom; the US-led campaign to topple Saddam Hussein from power which began in 2003.

Source : rt