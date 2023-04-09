SHAFAQNA- The head of the National Prisoners Committee of Yemen announced the exchange of more than 10 prisoners of this country with one Saudi prisoner within the framework of the agreement agreed through the United Nations.

Abdul Qadir al-Mortaza, the head of the National Committee of Prisoners of this country, announced this evening (Saturday) in a message on his Twitter account that a Saudi prisoner was exchanged with 13 Yemeni prisoners.

The head of the National Committee of Yemeni Prisoners wrote about this in his Twitter message: “Today at Sana’a International Airport (Yemen’s capital) we welcomed 13 captives and prisoners who were released by the Saudi authorities in exchange for one Saudi prisoner that we had released earlier.”

While announcing that the release of Yemeni prisoners from Saudi prisons was part of the agreement agreed through the United Nations, Al-Mortaza expressed hope that the current action will be a prelude to the full implementation of this agreement on Thursday of this week.

Source: Masirah TV

