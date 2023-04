SHAFAQNA- Live program of Azadari and A’maal night 19th Ramadan 2023–Dua jawshan kabir in Islamic Center of England.

You can watch this program here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/UFXWwhyBP04?feature=share

https://www.youtube.com/live/_U_z0Oh2GOA?feature=share

