SHAFAQNA- Tasneem Institute presented: In this sereis, Sheikh Azhar Nasser analyzes some of the letters of Imam Ali (AS) that are found in Nahj al-Balaghah.

Letter 3 : To the Qadhi (Judge) of Kufa, Shurayh b. Haarith when purchased costly house.

Lecture 1: Imam Ali reprimands his judge

www.shafaqna.com