SHAFAQNA- Moustafa Qazwini delivered a talk on a journey through the life of Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS), starting with his birth and culminating with his sad martyrdom. The Following video donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV.

Episode 27: The Battle of Camel | The Life of Imam Ali (AS)

Part of a Series: Moustafa Qazwini talk on life of Imam Ali (AS)

