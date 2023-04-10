A university professor: An agreement between sides of Ukrainian war is likely to be signed in near future with mediation of China, America and Europe

SHAFAQNA FUTURE – A professor of the University of Political Economy predicted: “It seems that in the near future, an agreement will be signed between the sides of the Ukrainian war with the mediation of China, America and Europe so that Ukraine remains neutral and does not become a member of NATO and Russia’s security and military issues to be considered in the Black Sea area.”

Dr. Ali Asghar Zargar said in an interview with Shafqna Future: “The war in Ukraine can be called a war of attrition. It was contrary to the hopes and goals that the Russians had set and thought that they would end the war quickly and force Ukraine to the agreement that it would not become a member of NATO in order to comply with the security issues considered by Russia. The reason was that the leaders of Ukraine resisted, Ukraine is a vast land and it was not easy for the Russians to occupy this country in a short time. On the other hand, the West entered this war in a way. The goal of Europe and America was to make it a war of attrition and involve Russia in this part of the world, and to deplete the Russian military forces and then return to the Cold War conditions of the 60s and 70s, so this war has continued until today.”

Today, America is trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

He stated: “Americans have announced that Ukraine will not win this war and show that despite the equipment given to Ukraine, these facilities were not very usable for this country, so it seems that America is trying to solve the crisis in Ukraine. The resolution of this crisis will not be possible except with the victory of Russia and an agreement that will ease Russia’s mind about NATO. This situation has not been confirmed at the moment, but it seems that there are such cases. Regarding the possibility of expanding the war, it should be said that Finland’s membership and Sweden’s possible membership in the future can be solved on the condition that they give in to Turkey’s demands and hand over or transfer Kurdish opposition elements. Because, for example, Turkey always considers Russia’s security issues. Therefore, Turkey’s agreement for Sweden’s entry into NATO is made possible by the Turks’ appeal to the Russians.

Probably, in the near future, an agreement will be signed between the parties with the mediation of China, America and Europe

The university professor stated: “In my opinion, this war continued and became attrition and Europe and America achieved their goals to some extent. Prolonging this war and depleting Russian forces and preventing Russia from succeeding in the short term made Russia understand to some extent that the new world is not such that a country can be captured or destroyed easily. At the same time, Europe and America have come to the conclusion that Russia has its own military formation and special security programs, and they should pay attention to these conditions. It seems that in the near future, an agreement between the parties will be signed between the parties with the mediation of China, America and Europe so that Ukraine remains neutral and does not become a member of NATO, and Russia’s security and military issues in the Black Sea region are taken into consideration.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian