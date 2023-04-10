Meeting of Omani & Saudi delegations with head of Supreme Political Council of Yemen+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Omani and Saudi delegations to Yemen met and talked with the head of the Supreme Political Council of the country in the presidential palace.

“Mahdi Mohammad Al-Mashat”, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, received the delegations of Oman and Saudi Arabia to the country at the presidential palace in Sana’a.

In this meeting, while welcoming the members of the two delegations, Al-Mashat, on behalf of the people of his country, expressed his appreciation for Oman’s mediation efforts and the positive role of this country in achieving the honorable peace expected by all Yemeni people.

The head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen also emphasized his firm position towards the just and honorable peace that the people of this country are looking for and that fulfills their demands in the field of freedom and independence.

The head of the Saudi delegation, in turn, appreciated the Omani authorities for their important role and great efforts in establishing peace in Yemen and their efforts to support peace and stability in the country.

