English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM Spox: Iran & Saudi Arabia will soon exchange ambassadors

0
exchange ambassadors

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran, Saudi Arabia will soon exchange ambassadors.

He has announced that a Saudi delegation is visiting the Islamic Republic to follow up on the issue of reopening its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad cities.

Addressing the press in his weekly conference on Monday, Kanaani said that in line with a recent accord between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties, a Saudi delegation arrived in the capital Tehran on Saturday and is now pursuing the reopening of their embassy in Tehran and their consulate in Mashhad.

Source :IRNA

Related posts

Saudi delegation arrives in Iran for re-opening of diplomatic missions

asadian

Reuters: Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Houthis in Sanaa

asadian

Iran: Nuclear deal revival talks diplomatically dynamic

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Received a response from USA via EU’s Coordinator

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox slams Biden’s anti-Iran comments in Mideast tour

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Saudi Arabia is ready to continue talks at diplomatic level in Baghdad

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.