Iran’s FM Spox: Iran & Saudi Arabia will soon exchange ambassadors

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran, Saudi Arabia will soon exchange ambassadors.

He has announced that a Saudi delegation is visiting the Islamic Republic to follow up on the issue of reopening its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad cities.

Addressing the press in his weekly conference on Monday, Kanaani said that in line with a recent accord between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties, a Saudi delegation arrived in the capital Tehran on Saturday and is now pursuing the reopening of their embassy in Tehran and their consulate in Mashhad.

Source :IRNA