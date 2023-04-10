Saudi Arabia: Inauguration of first “smart mosque” in Mecca

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh inaugurated a smart mosque project.

It comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to keep pace with technological change, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Smart mosque’ to serve as nucleus for future digitization, Abdullatif Al-Asheikh saysAl-Sheikh said that a smart mosque in Mecca will be the first to use advanced technology in all its devices, such as lighting, air conditioning and more.

He added that it is the first experimental mosque in the Kingdom, and will serve as the nucleus for future digitization projects.

Source : arabnews