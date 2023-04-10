English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia: Inauguration of first “smart mosque” in Mecca

0
smart mosque

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh inaugurated a smart mosque project.

It comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to keep pace with technological change, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Smart mosque’ to serve as nucleus for future digitization, Abdullatif Al-Asheikh saysAl-Sheikh said that a smart mosque in Mecca will be the first to use advanced technology in all its devices, such as lighting, air conditioning and more.

He added that it is the first experimental mosque in the Kingdom, and will serve as the nucleus for future digitization projects.

Source : arabnews

Related posts

Meeting of Omani & Saudi delegations with head of Supreme Political Council of Yemen+ Photos

asadian

Pakistan: Will Saudi assistance pave way for IMF deal?

asadian

Saudi delegation arrives in Iran for re-opening of diplomatic missions

asadian

Aerial Photos of Masjid Al-Haram in Ramadhan

asadian

Reuters: Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Houthis in Sanaa

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.