Western media “bias” on Al-Aqsa Mosque raids

In an interview with MEE, Palestinian National Initiative General Secretary, Mustafa Barghouti, condemned the western media’s “biased” coverage of the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces during Ramadan.

According to Barghouti, terms such as “clashes”, “barricade” and “contested” used by western media outlets is a deliberate attempt to portray Palestinians as violent, providing impunity to Israeli forces.

Western media’s function is not to illuminate or even to report, but to trick audience

For decades, the BBC’s editorial policy in reporting on Israel and Palestine has consistently chosen the side of the oppressor – and all too often, not even by adopting the impartiality the corporation claims as the bedrock of its journalism.

BBC bias – which entails knee-jerk echoing of the British establishment’s support for Israel as a highly militarised ally projecting western interests into the oil-rich Middle East – was starkly on show once again this week as the broadcaster reported on the violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Social media was full of videos showing heavily armed Israeli police storming the mosque complex during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Police could be seen pushing peaceful Muslim worshippers, including elderly men, off their prayer mats and forcing them to leave the site. In other scenes, police were filmed beating worshippers inside a darkened Al-Aqsa, while women could be heard screaming in protest.

What is wrong with the British state broadcaster’s approach – and much of the rest of the western media’s – is distilled in one short BBC headline: “Clashes erupt at contested holy site.”

Into a sentence of just six words, the BBC manages to cram three bogusly “neutral” words, whose function is not to illuminate or even to report, but to trick the audience.

Source : middleeasteye