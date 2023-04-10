Allah, Owner of Honor (Part-2): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:26)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:26)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Allah, Owner of Honor (Part-2)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

… وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُ ۖ بِيَدِكَ الْخَيْرُ ۖ إِنَّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٦﴾‏

3:26 … You honor whom You will and You humble whom You will. In Your hand is (all) good. Indeed, You are over all things competent.

Commentary: The word “tuizzu” (تُعِزُّ) translates to exalt, to honor, and “tudhillu” (تُذِلُّ) translates to humiliate, to humble, and to abase.

Al-Izzah (العزّة) or exaltation, might, and honor are inseparable attributes of the Kingship of Allah (SWT). The verse asserts that absolute glory and exaltation belong only to Allah. He gives honor to whom He pleases (وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ) and debases whom He pleases (وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُ). This message is echoed in many verses of the Qur’an, such as verses 4:139 (An-Nisa), 10:65 Yunus, and 35:10 (Fatir). For instance, verse 35:10 asserts, “Whoever wants honor, then must ask for it from God, because all honor belongs to God.”

مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ الْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا ۚ … ‎﴿١٠﴾

35:10 Whoever seeks honor and power, then let them know that all honor and power belong to Allah.

Misconception About Honor : We mistakenly think that wealthy and powerful people are noble and deserve respect and that financially less fortunate people are debased and inferior. This misconception about honor exists in people with weak faith in Allah (SWT). The truth is that personal wealth and power do not indicate honor in Allah’s presence. First, the Qur’an in verse 49:13 (Al-Hujurat) says that the most honorable people in the sight of Allah are the most righteous ones (إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ ۚ). Secondly, as mentioned in part-1 of the commentary of this verse, God tests people with wealth and power.

For instance, Firon, with his power and wealth, subjugated the children of Israel and built his kingdom – massive palaces, golden clothes, etc. Can it be said that God exalted Firon and debased Prophet Musa (AS) and the Israelites? Of course, not; God never humiliates His Prophet and honors His enemy.

Arrogant people want people to believe that their wealth and power are proof of their dignity. When Prophet Moses (AS) came to deliver God’s message to Firon, he looked at his companions. Then he asked them which one of them was the most honorable—Firon, who owned the kingdom of Egypt with marvelous palaces and gardens with flowing rivers, or Musa, who was poor and could not clearly express himself. With this argument, Firon fooled his people[1].

A similar posture was taken by Yazid after the tragedy of Karabal in the presence of noble lady Zaynab[2],[3],[4] (AS) in Shaam, to which she replied:

O Yazid! Do you think we have become humiliated and despicable owing to our people’s martyrdom and captivity? Do you think that by killing the godly persons, you have become great and respectable, and the Almighty looks at you with special grace and kindness? You have, however, forgotten what Allah says, “And let not those who disbelieve ever think that (because) We extend their time (of enjoyment) it is better for them. We only extend it for them so that they may increase in sin, and for them is a humiliating punishment[5].”

Associating wealth with dignity is a weakness in human judgment, and the Quran points to this flaw in many verses of the Quran. For instance, the Israelites objected to Talut’s authority and kingship since he was poor; see verses 2:246-250 (Al-Baqar). Similarly, the idolators objected to the Prophet (SAWA) since he was not wealthy and did not have a garden of fruits and vegetables beneath which rivers flow[6]:

أَوْ يُلْقَىٰ إِلَيْهِ كَنزٌ أَوْ تَكُونُ لَهُ جَنَّةٌ يَأْكُلُ مِنْهَا ۚ … ‎﴿٨﴾

25:8 Or (why is not) a treasure presented to him (from heaven), or does he (not) have a garden from which he eats?”

Verses 38:2-3 (Sad) about the self-exaltation of disbelievers say, “Those who disbelieve are in (self) exaltation and dissension.” The next verse immediately reminds them that their self-exaltation is just an illusion because Allah has destroyed many nations with similar mindsets before them:

بَلِ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فِي عِزَّةٍ وَشِقَاقٍ ‎﴿٢﴾‏ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّن قَرْنٍ فَنَادَوا وَّلَاتَ حِينَ مَنَاصٍ ‎﴿٣﴾‏

38:2-3 But those who disbelieve are in pride and dissension. How many generations have We destroyed before them, and they (then) called out, but it was not a time for escape.

Verse 4:139 (An-Nisa) asserts that true honor is with Allah (SWT) and warns those who try to seek false pride by allying with powerful disbelievers:

الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۚ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِندَهُمُ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًا ‎﴿١٣٩﴾

4:139 Those who take disbelievers as allies instead of the believers. Do they seek with them honor (through power)? But indeed, honor belongs to Allah entirely.

The verse continues to state:

… بِيَدِكَ الْخَيْرُ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٦﴾

3:26 …In Your hand is (all) good.

The word al-Kahyr (الْخَیرُ) is translated to good. The preposition “Al” in “Al-khir” denotes “All.” Thus “Al-khir” (الْخَيْرُ) means “All good and every good belongs to Allah (SWT), and He is the one who bestows good to everyone else.” The lack of good is called evil (الشَّرَّ).

Allah (SWT) is the real owner of all good and decides, with His free will, to bless specific bounties upon some and withhold them from others. Those who receive His bounties should praise and offer gratitude to Him. Those who have been deprived have no right to complain. Of course, He does not randomly choose whom to give or withhold from. Instead, wisdom, logic, and reason are behind all His decisions, as He considers factors such as merit, individual and public interest, etc.

The verse continues to state:

… إِنَّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٦﴾‏

3:26 Indeed, You have power over all things.

In conclusion, Allah (SWT) has absolute, all-encompassing, and exclusive power over everything. All good is exclusively in His hands, and He gives and takes away sovereignty and honor to whom He wills.

The meaning of Al-‘Izzah (العزّة) and Al-Dhilah (الذلّه)[7]: “Al-‘Izzah” (العزّة) means rare or hard to find. A rare thing is called “azizu’l-wujud” (عزیز الوجود). A man who has high prestige in his tribe, country, or nation is called “azizu’al-qawn” (عزیزالقوم) because it is difficult to subdue or overpower him. Then, it is used for all types of difficulties; “aizzu ‘ala kadha” (عزیز على کذا) means “it is hard for me too” or “it grieves me too.”

In the Quran, the phrase (عَزِيزٌ عَلَيْهِ مَا عَنِتُّمْ)[8] means “grievous to him is what you suffer,” and the expression (وَعَزَّنِي فِي الْخِطَابِ)[9] means “and he overpowered me in speech.” But the primary meaning in all these usages is the same.

The antonym to ‘‘al-‘Izz’’ (العزّ) is ‘‘al-dhullt’’(الذل) , which means “to be easy to get or subdue”. In the Qur’an, the phrase (وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الذِّلَّةُ وَالْمَسْكَنَةُ)[10] means “And they were covered with humiliation and poverty” and the phrase (وَاخْفِضْ لَهُمَا جَنَاحَ الذُّلِّ مِنَ الرَّحْمَةِ)[11] means “And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy” and (أَذِلَّةٍ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَعِزَّةٍ عَلَى الْكَافِرِينَ)[12] means to “humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers.”

The meaning of Al-Kahir[13]: The word Al-Kahir has been cited 178 times in the Quran[14]. It has been translated to good or better. This difference comes based on whether one takes al-kahir as an adjective or a comparative adjective. Al-kahir is translated to “good” as an adjective and “better” as a comparative adjective.

Al-Mizan states that the word Al-Kahir (good) instills the concept of comparison and choice in the human mind. When we hear that a product is good, it naturally gives us the impression that it has been compared to many similar products, and in the end, we conclude that the chosen product meets our needs. Hence, some commentators translate Al-Kahir to better.

However, the substitute of better for Al-Kahir does not convey its proper meaning in some verses of the Qur’an. For instance, verse 25:14 (Al-Furqan) compares Hell to Heaven and states:

قُلْ أَذَٰلِكَ خَيْرٌ أَمْ جَنَّةُ الْخُلْدِ الَّتِي وُعِدَ الْمُتَّقُونَ ۚ … ‎﴿١٥﴾‏

25:15 Say, “Is that (Hell) better or the Garden of Eternity promised to the righteous?”

The translation, “Is Hell better or the Garden…” implies that there is some goodness in Hell, but in the Garden, there is better goodness. This translation does not agree with the spirit of the verse.

[1] Az-Zukruf, 43:51-54

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sermon_of_Zaynab_bint_Ali_in_the_court_of_Yazid

[3] https://fa.wikishia.net/view/خطبه_حضرت_زینب_در_شام

[4] أَ ظَنَنْتَ يَا يَزِيدُ حَيْثُ أَخَذْتَ عَلَيْنَا أَقْطَارَ الْأَرْضِ وَ آفَاقَ السَّمَاءِ فَأَصْبَحْنَا نُسَاقُ كَمَا تُسَاقُ الْأُسَرَاءُ أَنَّ بِنَا هَوَاناً عَلَيْهِ وَ بِكَ عَلَيْهِ كَرَامَةً وَ أَنَّ ذَلِكَ‏ لِعِظَمِ خَطَرِكَ عِنْدَهُ فَشَمَخْتَ بِأَنْفِكَ وَ نَظَرْتَ فِي عِطْفِكَ جَذْلَانَ مَسْرُوراً حَيْثُ رَأَيْتَ الدُّنْيَا لَكَ مُسْتَوْثِقَةً وَ الْأُمُورَ مُتَّسِقَةً وَ حِينَ صَفَا لَكَ مُلْكُنَا وَ سُلْطَانُنَا فَمَهْلًا مَهْلًا أَ نَسِيتَ قَوْلَ اللهِ تَعَالَى «وَ لا يَحْسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا أَنَّما نُمْلِي لَهُمْ خَيْرٌ لِأَنْفُسِهِمْ إِنَّما نُمْلِي لَهُمْ لِيَزْدادُوا إِثْماً وَ لَهُمْ عَذابٌ مُهِينٌ»

[5] Al-Imran, 3:178

[6] Verse 25:8 (Al-Furqan)

[7] Al-Mizan, Vol.3, P. 206

[8] At-Tawba (9:128)

[9] Sad (38:23)

[10] Al-Baqara (2:61)

[11] Al-Isra (17:24)

[12] Al-Ma’ida (5:54)

[13] Al-Mizan, Vol. 3, P. 208

[14] https://corpus.quran.com/qurandictionary.jsp?q=xyr