SHAFAQNA-Talks among the Saudis, Omanis and Houthis in Sanaa are the “closest Yemen has been to real progress towards lasting peace,” the UN’s envoy to Yemen said.

“This is a moment to be seized and built on and a real opportunity to start an inclusive political process under UN auspices to sustainably end the conflict,” Hans Grundberg told AP.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak said Saudi-Houthi talks never stopped, even during the war.

Source: thenationalnews