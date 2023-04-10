Islamic-Christian Committee calls on international bodies to hold Israel accountable for crimes

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic-Christian Committee called on the international bodies to hold the Israeli authorities accountable for continuing their crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian religious places.

“Israel’s “continued aggression against the Palestinian people and defiance of international resolutions” was constituting a “war crime in accordance with international human rights laws.”, the committee said in a statement.

The committee reiterated that “The Israeli prevention of the Palestinian citizens from performing their prayers in Al-Aqsa is a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws,” the committee reiterated.

The statement added that “The international community’s ignoring of the Israeli crimes has enabled the occupation to escape punishment and continue committing such crimes.”