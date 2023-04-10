English
Erdogan: Turkey is home to different beliefs & cultures living freely in peace

Turkey is home to different beliefs

SHAFAQNA-Turkey is home to different beliefs, cultures living freely in peace, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey’s president on Monday wished a happy Easter to all Christians celebrating the religious holiday.

“We continue to keep our characteristics of unity, solidarity, and fraternity alive in the Anatolian land, where different beliefs, cultures, and traditions have lived freely in peace and tranquility from past to present.

“Under the roof of the Republic of Turkey, we see each of our citizens as an exceptional asset of this great nation. Together, we are walking shoulder to shoulder to a stronger and prosperous future,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

Erdogan also wished well-being to Christians in Turkey and around the world.

Source :aa

