English
International Shia News Agency

Bahrain: HR Organizations call on EU High Representative to raise Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja’s case

0
Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja

SHAFAQNA-Human rights organizations call on the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to raise the case of Bahraini human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja on the 12th anniversary of his detention.

The organizations said in their letter “It remains unclear how Al-Khawaja’s case is being taken up at the political level,” noting that “As Al-Khawaja’s medical condition deteriorates, it is crucial that all diplomatic channels are mobilized to ensure his immediate and unconditional release.”

They urged the High Representative of the EU to press for his release, both directly to the Bahraini authorities and in international fora, both privately and publicly.

Source : bahrainmirror

Related posts

UN calls on Bahrain to release pro-democracy protester

asadian

Bahraini official: Flights to Iran resume soon

asadian

Alkhaleej Online: “After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is ready to resume relations with Iran”

asadian

Bahrain: Prominent activist arrested ahead of international MP assembly

asadian

HRW’s Executive Director continues her condemnation of Bahrain via Twitter

asadian

Bahrain revokes Human Rights Watch visas

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.