Bahrain: HR Organizations call on EU High Representative to raise Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja’s case

SHAFAQNA-Human rights organizations call on the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to raise the case of Bahraini human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja on the 12th anniversary of his detention.

The organizations said in their letter “It remains unclear how Al-Khawaja’s case is being taken up at the political level,” noting that “As Al-Khawaja’s medical condition deteriorates, it is crucial that all diplomatic channels are mobilized to ensure his immediate and unconditional release.”

They urged the High Representative of the EU to press for his release, both directly to the Bahraini authorities and in international fora, both privately and publicly.

Source : bahrainmirror