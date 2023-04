SHAFAQNA- Today (Monday 10 Apr 2023), heavy rain flooded the western cities of Saudi Arabia, including Mecca and Medina.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al Jazeera, following the heavy rain, Saudi Arabia’s relief forces were on standby in Mecca, and the management of Masjid Al-Haram has mobilized about four thousand relief forces to deal with the pilgrims and the problems that have arisen.

