Sudani’s emphasis on importance of finding a peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani”, the Iraqi Prime Minister, in a telephone conversation with “Volodymyr Zelenskyi”, the President of Ukraine, discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and expand them in line with common interests.

In this phone call, Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of reaching a peaceful solution in Ukraine and adopting the tool of dialogue as a way to end this crisis; A crisis that has led to many problems and sufferings.

On the other hand, Zelensky stated: “Iraq is an important country, and for this reason, Kyiv seeks to expand relations with Baghdad in all fields.”

