SHAFAQNA- Mourning processions in Karbala mourned in the streets of this city today (Monday) on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S).

According to the Shafaqna quoted from Ma’an News Agency, these processions were held with the presence of many pilgrims who have traveled to Karbala from different provinces of Iraq.

Earlier, the Karbala processions offered Iftar and Suhoor to the fasting pilgrims.

Source: Ma’an News Agency

