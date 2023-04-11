More than a thousand settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque for fifth day in a row+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- More than a thousand settlers under the support of the Israeli forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and held Talmudic rituals.

According to the Shafaqna citing Al Araby Al Jadeed, local sources confirmed: “So far, 12 groups of settlers have entered Al-Aqsa Mosque on the fifth day of the Jewish Passover, which ends next Wednesday.”

These sources stated: “Moshe Figlin, a former Knesset member from the Likud party, was also present among the attackers, and dozens of settlers performed dances and Talmudic rituals in front of the entrance of Bab al-Asbat.”

In addition to restricting the entry of Palestinian youths and confiscating the identity cards of people who entered the mosque through external doors, the Israeli forces strengthened their presence in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its entrances in order to ensure the security of the settlers.

Source: Alaraby aljadeed

