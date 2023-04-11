Violence against Christians in Jerusalem steps up under new Israeli government

SHAFAQNA-Since Israel’s new government – the most right wing and religious in its history – came to power, incidents against Christians in Jerusalem have reportedly increased.

Nothing about the attack or what happened since surprised Miran Krikorian. The Armenian owner of Taboon and Wine Bar in the Old City of Jerusalem was not surprised to receive a call the night of January 26 that a mob of Israeli settlers was attacking his bar in the Christian Quarter and shouting “Death to Arabs … Death to Christians.”

It didn’t surprise him how little effort the police made to catch the perpetrators; after some press about the attack and a lack of arrests, police told him two months later they detained three of the suspects among the mob. But they also asked for his surveillance video, despite the videos being already online and surveillance cameras omnipresent in the Old City.

Source : aljazeera