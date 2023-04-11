What keeps Holy Kaaba’s floor cool in soaring temperatures?

SHAFAQNA-Even when the sun sends fire in the summer, its hot rays do not affect the floor of the Masjid-e-Haram, this is the floor that gives the feet of the pilgrims a sense of coolness in the extreme heat.The reason for this are not any cool water pipes beneath but the kind of marble used.

According to arab media reports, the secret of the cooling of the floor of the Holy Shrine is a special type of marble, which makes the pilgrims feel cool while walking barefoot in the Haram Sharif even at 50 degrees Centigrade.

But the credit for this goes to the quality of the marble used in the Harem Sharif, where this marble is imported from the Greek island of Tessos, which is known as Atlases Marble, which is capable of absorbing more heat.

According to the report, this marble is different from others in that it absorbs moisture through holes at night and emits this moisture during the day. This is what makes it cool permanently in high temperature light

Source : startuppakistan