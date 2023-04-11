English
Egypt: Giant iftar table for Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-The people of Al-Matariyya, east of Cairo, are celebrating Ramadhan in a special way once again this year, by creating a giant iftar table.

The wondrous creation, which is surrounded by lights, balloons and other decorations, took a week to put together and involved people from all across the community.

Ahmed Khalaf, one of the organizers, said: “We divided the roles, with the young men taking charge of buying the table supplies and the women preparing all the different types of food.

Source :arabnews

