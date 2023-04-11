English
USA: New Jersey Imam stabbed during morning prayer

SHAFAQNA-An imam in the US state of New Jersey was stabbed during morning prayer.

Sayed El-Nakib, imam of the Omar Mosque in Paterson, was stabbed by an attacker who hid in the congregation while leading the morning prayer on Sunday, April 9.

The attacker, Serif Zorba, 32, was caught on the mosque’s security camera jumping over the congregation and stabbing the 65-year-old imam with a knife.

Zorba was caught by the worshippers and handed over to the police. He was also seen threatening people who tried to stop him.

El-Nakib was taken to the Saint Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Zorba is charged with Attempted Murder, First Degree; Possession Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Third Degree; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Fourth Degree,” said a statement from Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

