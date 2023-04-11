Blessings & mercy of God are abundant on Lailatul-Qadr

SHAFAQNA-Lailatul-Qadr is a blessed night also because the Almighty brings down during it goodness, bliss, and forgiveness for His servants.Laylatul Qadr is a moment that Muslims all over the world are waiting and longing for, as that night is believed to be “better than a thousand months”.

Muslims believe that on this night the blessings and mercy of God are abundant, sins are forgiven, supplications are accepted, and that the annual decree is revealed to the angels who also descend to earth, especially the angel Gabriel, referred to as “the Spirit”, to perform every and any errand decreed by God.

Preparation For Lailatul-Qadr

The other decent efforts for this night are that before its arrival, the prudent wayfarer should arrange for its preliminaries and necessities, e.g. for worshipping in this night a suitable place, dress, and perfume should be arranged in advance for engaging in private humming communications Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), as well as for communications with his masters, i.e. sinless Imams [a] he should arrange suitable themes and contents; for paying alms during this night should allocate some money, even for the invitation of guests and for payment of alms, he should plan in advance to select the most suitable guests and the genuinely poor people who really deserve financial support.

Selection of the Most Suitable Deeds

Other desirable efforts of this night are that with the nearing of these nights, one should increase his eagerness for receiving the promised bounties and blessings; should select worships and deeds which are more in harmony with his mood from the point of view of sincerity, heart’s presence, and internal purification; in this matter should seek help from Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), and the impeccable ones; and if he cannot diagnose himself what suits his mood properly, he should seek guidance from Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), through consultation (istekhara).

Meditation and Pondering

After recital of invocations and supplications one should also allocate some time for self-meditation and pondering, of course, this should be done at a time when he is free from whatever disturbs his thoughts like domination of sleep, over-eating, and pains of hunger etc.

Not to be Negligent from Allah

During these nights, one must strive his best to keep thinking about Allah (the Glorious, the Exalted), all along the night, and should not forget Him during any part of the night even for the sake of recommended and justified deeds. Also while offering prayer and supplications he should not think about any other thing even though if they happen to be recommended things.

Allah Almighty determines in it for everyone all what will happen entire next year

This name was used for Lailatul-Qadr because Allah Almighty determines in it for everyone all what will happen the entire next year. The “Qadr” in this sense means destiny. According to al-Qummi’s Tafsir, as explained on p. 432 of its second volume, such destiny includes life and death, sustenance, abundance of crops or famine, and everything good or bad. This means that Allah the Glorified and Exalted determines in this night each and every event to occur during the next year to any and all of His creation.

Al-Majlisi quotes his father on p. 12, Vol. 94, of his own Bihar al-Anwar quoting al-Nadar quoting Yahya al-Halabi quoting Ibn Maskan quoting Imam Abu Abdullah al-Sadiq (as) saying, “During Lailatul-Qadr, the angels, the spirit, and the trusted scribes all descend to the lower heavens and write down whatever Allah decrees that year, and if Allah wishes to advance something or postpone it or add thereto, He orders the angel to erase it and replace it with whatever He decrees.” This is also confirmed by al-Qummi in his renown Tafsir, exegesis of the Holy Qur’an.

Common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr

It is reported in Hadith that whoever keeps awake on the nights of Qadr shall have his/her sins forgiven, even if they equal the number of the stars in the heaven. On all three nights of Laylatul Qadr, i.e. the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of Ramadhan, the following acts are:

-Ghusl before sunset

-It is also recommended to recite hundred Rak`aat (i.e. 50 namaz of 2 rak`aat each) on these nights. The practice of performing Qadha prayers on these nights has no origin in the books of Hadith. However, it is emphasized to fulfil the Qadha prayers as soon as it is possible, and some believers use this opportunity to perform Qadha prayers of six days (6 x 17 =102 Rak`aat).

-Two Rak`aat namaz; in each Rak`ah after Surah Al-­Hamd recite Surah Al-­Ikhlas 7 times. After the Namaz say 70 times: Astaghfirullaaha Wa­atoobu Ilayh

استغفر الله وأتوب إليك

I seek forgiveness of Allah (SWT),and I turn (repentant) to God.

– Recite the following Dua.

Open the Quran and say:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

اللهم إني اسئلك بكتابك المُنزل

وما فيه وفيه اسمك الأكبر

واسمائك الحُسنى وما يُخاف ويُرجى

أن تجعلني مِن عُتقائك من النار

Place the Quran on the head and say:

اللهم بحق هذا القرءان

وبحق من ارسلته به

وبحق كل مؤمن مدحته فيه

وبحقك عليهم

فلا أحد اعرف بحقك منك

Repeat each of the following ten times.

For Your sake, O’ Allah (SWT),

for the sake of Muhammad (PBUH),

for the sake of Ali (AS),

for the sake of Fatimah (SA),

for the sake of Hassan (AS),

for the sake of Hussain (AS),

for the sake of Ali bin (son of) Hussain (AS),

for the sake of Muhammad bin Ali (AS),

for the sake of Jafar bin Muhammad(AS),

for the sake of Musa bin Jafar (AS),

for the sake of Ali bin Musa (AS),

for the sake of Muhammad bin Ali (AS),

for the sake of Ali bin Muhammad (AS),

for the sake of Hassan bin Ali (AS),

for the sake of Al-Hujjat (the proof) (AS),

According to Hadith, Laylatul Qadr is either on the 19th, 21st or 23rd night of Ramadhan. More emphasis is laid on the 21st and the 23rd, particularly on the 23rd.

The A`maal for 21st night are:

1. The common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr, including:

– Ghusl.

– Namaz and Tasbih.

– Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (AS)

2. Ziyarat of Ameenullah. (pp. 98­103)

3. Munajat of Ima `’Ali (a) (pp. 84­93)

4. Du`a of Jawshane Kabeer is recommended on this night.

Sources:

-Spiritual Journey of the Mystics (Suluk Al-Arifan),Mirza Jawad Maliki Tabrizi

-Supplications for the Month of Ramadhan

-Fast Of The Month Of Ramadhan: Philosophy And Ahkam,Yasin T. Al-Jibouri