Iraq one of most polluted countries in the world with war explosives

SHAFAQNA- Unexploded mines are still a source of concern and danger for local authorities, legal and environmental organizations, and Iraqi citizens living in areas close to areas contaminated with these mines, which kill dozens of Iraqis every year, some of the mines are remained from the war between Iran and Iraq since 1980s.

Heba Adnan, the spokesperson of the Iraqi Red Cross Committee, said that “Iraq is one of the most polluted areas in the world with explosives, and the remaining contaminated area is 2600 km”.

Adnan added: Basra is one of the most polluted areas in the world with unexploded weapons, the average pollution in which reaches 1200 km and includes mines, cluster bombs and other weapons, and the history of some minefields goes back to the Iran-Iraq war.

He said: The effects of these mines and explosives still affect the residents of these areas. According to the statistics of the mine department, the number of victims of mine explosions in Iraq has reached more than 30 thousand people in the provinces of Mosul, Salah al-Din, and Kirkuk. Because of the war with ISIS, they are considered polluted areas.

Last March, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment announced its plan to use drones in order to identify mine-contaminated areas and added: By using this method, about 90% of the time for cleaning contaminated areas will be saved.

Source: Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed

www.shafaqna.com