Arab countries will examine possibility of Syria returning to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Nearly half of the member states of the Arab League are going to hold a meeting to review the possibility of Syria’s return to the Arab league later this week.

According to the Shafaqna citing the “Swiss Info” website, Majid Al-Ansari, the spokesman of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced today (Tuesday) in a press conference at the Ministry’s headquarters in Doha that his country has received an invitation from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to participate in a consultative meeting which is supposed to be held next Friday in the city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia to discuss the possibility of Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Al-Ansari, while confirming the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, emphasized that in addition to the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt have also been invited to participate in this meeting because they are also relevant countries in this regard.

According to the report of the French news agency (France Press), the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar stated that the main goal of the meeting in Jeddah was to discuss the situation in Syria, and in this regard, he said: “There are many developments regarding the situation in Syria and the views of the Arabs regarding the return of the country to the Arab League.”

Al-Ansari also emphasized that Qatar’s position towards Syria has not changed, as according to him, any change in his country’s position is “fundamentally related to the consensus of the Arabs and a change in the field that meets the wishes of the Syrian people.”

While the secretariat of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has not yet confirmed the holding of such a meeting, “Ahmad Al-Sahaf”, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced in an interview with AFP that the issue of his country’s participation in the Jeddah meeting is currently under consideration.

Meanwhile, an Arab diplomat in the Persian Gulf region, in a conversation with this news agency, reported that the main regional issues will be examined and the Syrian issue will be focused on in the meeting between the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Cooperation Council with Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

This diplomat, whose name has not been disclosed, while stressing that the upcoming summit of the heads of Arab countries and Syria’s participation in it will undoubtedly be on the Jeddah meeting table, announced that this meeting was originally supposed to be held in Jordan during the past weeks but now is postponed.

It is worth noting that after the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, several countries of the Arab world, especially the Persian Gulf countries, cut off their diplomatic relations with this country and closed their embassies in Damascus, while the Arab League also suspended Syria’s membership.

Meanwhile, at the same time as the regional efforts to return Syria to the Arab countries, “Bashar Assad”, the president of this country, during the last two months, in his first trip to two Arab countries since the beginning of the crisis in his country, visited Oman and UAE.

Meanwhile, an official of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced that after several years of cutting off bilateral relations as a result of his country’s action in closing its embassy in Syria due to its opposition to the ruling regime in this country, Riyadh and Damascus are negotiating the resumption of consular services.

Source: Swiss Info

www.shafaqna.com