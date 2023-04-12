Israelis were banned from entering al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli media announced the issuance of an order to close the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Israeli settlers until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Shafaqna quoting from the Ma’an News Agency: Israeli political circles have decided to stop the entry of settlers to Al-Aqsa Mosque from tomorrow until the end of Ramadan.

The decision to close Al-Aqsa Mosque to the settlers was made on the recommendation of the Israeli Security Minister and unanimously by the heads of the security services of this regime.

Source: Ma’an News Agency

www.shafaqna.com