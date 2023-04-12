English
International Shia News Agency

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy

SHAFAQNA-An Iranian delegation has arrived in Riyadh to reopen the embassy and other diplomatic missions in the Arab country.

The IRNA quoted news sources as saying in a report on Wednesday that the Iranian technical delegation had arrived in Riyadh for the purpose of embassy reopening earlier in the day.

It said an Iranian team will later travel to the Saudi port city of Jeddah to inspect Iran’s consulate office and its mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani had said earlier this week that a delegation from Iran will travel to Saudi Arabia for the purpose of embassy reopening.

That came after a Saudi delegation visited the Iranian cities of Tehran and Mashhad last week to inspect their diplomatic premises in those cities.

Source : IRNA

