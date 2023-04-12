Syrian FM arrived in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

SHAFAQNA– The Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first time since the beginning of the crisis in his country and was welcomed by the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister.

According to the official Syrian news agency (SANA), the Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad and his accompanying delegation entered King Abdulaziz International Airport in the coastal city of Jeddah this evening (Wednesday) on a business trip.They entered in the west of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maqdad and his accompanying delegation consisting of Ayman Sosan, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, Jamal Najib, the Head of the Executive Support Department of this Ministry and Yazen Al-Hakim, a member of the Minister’s Office, were welcomed by Walid upon arrival at Jeddah Airport.

According to SANA, the Syrian Foreign Minister has left for Jeddah in response to the invitation of Prince “Faisal bin Farhan”, the Saudi Foreign Minister, and to hold a dialogue about the relations between the two countries and issues of mutual concern.

The official Saudi news agency (WAS) also reported that in their meeting in Jeddah, Bin Farhan and Al-Maqdad discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis by maintaining its integrity, security and stability, and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees. They will talk about their country and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the affected areas of this country.

It is worth noting that the current trip of Al-Maqdad to Jeddah is the first trip of a high-ranking official of the ruling regime in Damascus to Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the Syrian crisis and the suspension of this country’s membership in the Arab League in 2011, and it takes place in the last 12 years less than two weeks after his first trip to Egypt.

This is despite the fact that less than three weeks ago, an informed source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia responded to the report of some foreign media that his country had reached an agreement with Syria to resume diplomatic relations and mutually reopen the embassies of the two countries. Riyadh and Damascus had confirmed the resumption of consular services.

On the other hand, Majid Al-Ansari, the spokesman of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced yesterday (Tuesday) that his country received an invitation from the Secretariat of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss the possible return of Syria in a consultative meeting scheduled for next Friday to participate in the Arab League held in Jeddah.

Al-Ansari, while confirming the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, in the said meeting, emphasized that in addition to the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt will also participate in this meeting with the aim of The dialogue about the situation in Syria are also invited.

It should be noted that after the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, several countries of the Arab world, especially the Persian Gulf countries, cut off their diplomatic relations with this country and closed their embassies in Damascus wile the Arab League also suspended Syria’s membership.