Displaying rare manuscripts of Holy Quran in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran, Fiqh and Tafsir is exhibited for the first time in the National Museum of Iraq during the month of Ramadan.

According to Al-Hurrah report, Ahmed Al-Aliawi, the chief director of the Iraqi Manuscripts Institute, said that these copies, whose number reaches 80, are related to the first century of Hegira.

La Aliavi said that this is indeed a rare opportunity to learn about such calligraphy, which is unique and exhibited for the first time in Iraq.

He added that some of these copies were written on parchment and some were written in Kufi script.

Al-Aliawi said that some versions are unique and there is only one of them, and some versions were written by the authors.

Source: Al-Hurra   

