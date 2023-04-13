Ramadhan Nights in Arab Countries

SHAFAQNA- Arab countries witness entertaining events and activities during the nights of Ramadhan, including festivals, competitions, cultural activities and various art shows.

In these days, Arab countries observes entertaining events and activities that adorn the nights of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, including festivals, competitions, fun games, cultural activities and various art shows.

Ramadhan Nights in Saudi Arabia

According to Al-Khalij Online, in Saudi Arabia during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, various cultural activities are held in different regions of the country in Ramadhan atmosphere.

The Ramadhan tent in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, welcomes its visitors to offer Iftar and Sahur, in addition to various activities such as a children’s area, game tables, a market, and other activities suitable for all members of the family.

Also, according to the statement of the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, the activities related to the Qarqiyan ritual and the accompanying songs and artistic performances will be held in different places, including the Ramadhan tent.

The cities of Saudi Arabia witness poetry nights, cultural and historical exhibitions, and Saudi cultural activities related to this month, along with sports competitions and so on.

Ramadhan Nights in Qatar

The Holy Month of Ramadhan in Qatar includes various activities that are suitable for all members of the family and are held on all nights of Ramadhan.

The book exhibition organized by the Ministry of Culture of Qatar at the beginning of this month, in addition to artistic and cultural activities for children and adults, organizes a series of religious and cultural classes and seminars and an exhibition of production projects.

In addition, various activities are held in the heart of Doha during this holy month and continue from night to dawn and include cultural and recreational activities, charity campaigns and social activities for families and visitors of different ages. Provide an opportunity to celebrate Ramadan.

Ramadhan Nights in UAE

During this month in the United Arab Emirates, the nights are full of unique events and activities including Iftar and Sahur promises, Ramadan markets, and illuminated sculptures to celebrate the month which is located in different parts of the country, in addition to the best advertising and entertainment programs that are suitable for all members of the family.

Ramadhan Nights in Kuwait

Also, during the Holy Month of Ramadhan in Kuwait, famous hotels and large markets, as always, set up Ramadan tents to increase the happiness in the meetings of families and friends during this month.

Families like to spend good time in the tent of the Holy Month of Ramadhan and Diwaniyat and celebrate and enjoy all kinds of food, sweets and drinks.

Ramadhan Nights in Bahrain

During the Holy Month of Ramadhan in Bahrain, the National Theater of Bahrain presents various artistic and cultural performances, and commercial complexes organize a series of activities that reflect the authentic culture of the Bahraini people.

Ramadhan Nights in Oman

In Oman, during the Holy month of Ramadan, various activities are held in some public parks next to the Ramadhan tent, which include various activities in the theater and cinema, and cultural and recreational competitions.

Source: Al Khalij Online

www.shafaqna.com