SHAFAQNA-Syria will reopen its diplomatic mission in Tunisia and appoint an ambassador there after 10-year closure, Damascus and Tunis say in a joint statement.

The announcement on Wednesday came after more than a decade of strained ties.

Syria’s decision followed a similar move by Tunisia on April 3 when President Kais Saied instructed his foreign minister to begin procedures to appoint an ambassador to Damascus

Source : aljazeera