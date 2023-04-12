No end to ordeal of Rohingyas

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Rohingya Muslims are still awaiting justice and protection of their rights five years after the Myanmar military began a sweeping campaign of massacres, rape, and arson in northern Rakhine State on August 25, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. More than 730,000 Rohingya fled to precarious, flood-prone camps in Bangladesh, while about 600,000 remain under oppressive rule in Myanmar.

No one has been held accountable for the crimes against humanity and acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya population. This anniversary should prompt concerned governments to take concrete action to hold the Myanmar military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and across the region.

While the junta remains in power, the Rohingya can never be safe in Myanmar, which is why many of them fled and have not returned. For the UN to cooperate with the Myanmar military on refugee relocation schemes at the very time it is fighting a ruinous civil conflict is tantamount to endorsing the future good behavior of those who have already committed genocide.

The situation is unsatisfactory for all concerned. Bangladesh has difficulty bearing the financial and social cost of hosting so many refugees. The UN programs are perpetually under strain. As I have discussed recently, the World Food Program is painfully aware of the halts in supply and the shortages, which cause the Rohingya to face hunger and hardship.

But this does not mean that compromise must be made with the most violent actors in Myanmar — the very people who cannot be trusted to safeguard the Rohingya.

There is only one solution to the crisis that could prevent further atrocity and marginalization, and that is the pursuit of justice. In the International Court of Justice, a case against the Myanmar junta rumbles on. Slowly, it is gathering evidence and gathering pace.

The supporters of this process know it will be slow going, and difficult, to hold the military to account. But this must be done. Only when the legal work is justly concluded can the Rohingya be sure that the world will truly acknowledge what has been done to them, and commit to preventing more genocidal acts from being committed.

Without justice, there can be no peace, and with no peace, there can be no repatriation for the Rohingya.

