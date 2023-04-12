English
Taliban rejects request to teach Jafari jurisprudence in Afghan universities

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban group has rejected the request of the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan to teach Jafari jurisprudence in the country’s universities.

According to Afghanistan’s Shafqna news agency, the leadership council of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban group has decided that the inclusion of Jafari jurisprudence in the curriculum of the universities of this country will cause other religions in Afghanistan to raise similar demands.

Afghanistan: Schools re-open for new academic year without millions of teenage girls

