Iraqi newspaper: Baghdad and Muscat’s efforts to restore relations between Iran and Egypt

A high-ranking diplomatic source in Cairo announced the mediation of Iraq and Oman to restore relations between Egypt and Iran.

According to the Iraqi newspaper “Az-Zaman”, this source stated in a statement: Although Egypt welcomes this mediation, especially from Iraq because of its special relations with this country, but before taking any steps in this regard, it is waiting for actions. Iran’s actions remain about regional security.

In this regard, Nabil Ismail Fahmy, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, said that the opening of relations between Cairo and Tehran is expected to happen after the resumption of relations between Iran and Syria with the Arab countries of the region, but this issue will happen gradually and without haste.

