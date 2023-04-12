Control of Yemen stands divided among three major players after 9 years of war

Sana’a, the Saudi-backed government is estimated to control about 55 per cent of Yemen, while the Houthis hold about 25 per cent and the STC about 20 per cent, totalling an approximate 550,000 square kilometres (about 212,000 sq miles).

Despite covering just a quarter of the country’s land, Houthis-held areas include the vast majority of Yemen’s northern population centres, where roughly half of the nation’s 32 million people live.

On the other hand, the Saudi-backed government controls the country’s oil and gas fields in the southern provinces of Marib and Hadhramaut further east, while the STC, supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), holds the southern economic capital of Yemen, Aden.

Vital institutions are also located in the capital, held by the Houthis, including international organisations like the UN country headquarters and telecommunications and internet companies.

Sana’a also hosted Omani-mediated talks over the weekend between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi, after 9 years of war.

Yemen’s Information Minister, Moammar Al-Eryani on Monday hailed the atmosphere in the country “more favourable than any time before to restore peace in Yemen”.

Source:Middle East Monitor