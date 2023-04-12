English
UN Spokesman: 24 Million Afghans need Humanitarian aid

SHAFAQNA-The UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that almost 24 million Afghans need humanitarian aid.

“UN national personnel – both women and men – have been instructed not to report to UN offices, with only limited and calibrated exceptions made for critical tasks, but they will be working from home and continue to be paid. The mission said any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities. Just to confirm that we will maintain principled and constructive engagement with all possible levels of the Taliban de facto authorities, as mandated by the Security Council,” Dujarric told a press conference.

The Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Afghanistan, Petras Auštrevičius, “strongly” condemned the decision of Taleban to ban female Afghan UN staff from working.

