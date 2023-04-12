English
International Shia News Agency

Bahrain: Jaw Prison administration seeks Sheikh Hasan Isa’s help to end protest of political prisoners

0
Jaw Prison administration

SHAFAQNA-Jaw Prison administration sought the help of former Al-Wefaq MP, prisoner of conscience Sheikh Hasan Isa, to convince political prisoners protesting.

Head of monitoring department at “Salam Organization for Democracy and Human Rights” Ibtisam Al-Saegh said via her Instagram account that Sheikh Isa spoke to the prisoners who were protesting in the corridors of Building 6, and convinced them to stop their protest and enter their cells, after promises from the prison administration to improve their conditions and meet their demands.

The prison administration sought the help of Sheikh Isa 33 days after the political prisoners’ protest in Jaw Prison and the failure of its administration and official institutions to convince them to end their protest.

Source : bahrainmirror

Related posts

Bahrain: HR organizations call on EU’s High Representative to raise Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja’s case

asadian

UN calls on Bahrain to release pro-democracy protester

asadian

Bahraini official: Flights to Iran resume soon

asadian

Alkhaleej Online: “After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is ready to resume relations with Iran”

asadian

Bahrain: Prominent activist arrested ahead of international MP assembly

asadian

HRW’s Executive Director continues her condemnation of Bahrain via Twitter

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.