Presence of nearly 2 million pilgrims in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on his martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA – Astan Quds Alavi announced the presence of about two million pilgrims on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in his holy shrine.

According to the Shafaqna, the Information Technology Department of Astan Quds Alavi announced in a statement: The presence of more than 1.920 thousand pilgrims has been recorded in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), until Wednesday morning .

According to this statement, in addition to the presence of more than a thousand volunteers and joint cooperation with the security institutions and service providers in Najaf Ashraf, Astan Quds Alavi has mobilized all his strength to hold this ceremony successfully.

Source: Imam Ali.net

www.shafaqna.com