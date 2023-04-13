English
International Shia News Agency

Presence of nearly 2 million pilgrims in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on his martyrdom anniversary

0

SHAFAQNA – Astan Quds Alavi announced the presence of about two million pilgrims on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in his holy shrine.

According to the Shafaqna, the Information Technology Department of Astan Quds Alavi announced in a statement: The presence of more than 1.920 thousand pilgrims has been recorded in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), until Wednesday morning .

According to this statement, in addition to the presence of more than a thousand volunteers and joint cooperation with the security institutions and service providers in Najaf Ashraf, Astan Quds Alavi has mobilized all his strength to hold this ceremony successfully.

Source: Imam Ali.net

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) [Photos]

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: Mourning flag raises on dome of Alawi’s holy shrine [photos]

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: More than 2 million pilgrims participate in commemoration ceremony of birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine covered in black on death anniversary of Lady Ummul-Banin (SA) [photos]

asadian

Najaf: Astan Quds Alawi prepares to hold Ghadir festival for a week

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: OPEC’s Secretary General visits Imam Ali’s (AS) shrine [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.