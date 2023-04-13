Regional FM’s to discuss Syria’s return to Arab League during Jeddah meeting

SHAFAQNA-Regional foreign ministers will meet in Jeddah on Friday to discuss their stance on the Syria’s return to Arab League ahead of next month’s summit.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said that the FM’s will represent the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

The Qatari official said the meeting will be held per an invitation by Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the upcoming Arab League summit on 19 May.

The foreign ministers are discussing their positions towards Syria’s return to the regional bloc after more than a decade, Al Araby Al Jadeed reported.

However, the Qatari official reiterated Doha’s unwavering stance against the Assad regime, noting that “the reasons for freezing Syria’s membership in the Arab League still exist.”

Saudi Arabia is facing pushback from some Arab states, including key allies, over plans to bring Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in from the cold ahead of an Arab League summit the kingdom will host in May.

At least five members of the Arab League – including Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen – have refused to readmit Syria into the group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Arab officials.

Source : dohanews, middleeasteye