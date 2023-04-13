English
Qatar & Bahrain to restore ties

SHAFAQNA-Qatar and Bahrain have announced that they have agreed on resolving a years-long dispute and restoring diplomatic ties.

Delegates from the two countries met on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the countries’ foreign ministries said in separate statements.

Both sides met to “enhance the Persian Gulf unity and integration according to the GCC Charter”, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in its statement.

Source : aljazeera

