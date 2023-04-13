Church leaders in Jerusalem criticise Israel’s ‘heavy-handed’ Easter restrictions

SHAFAQNA- Church leaders in Jerusalem condemned Israel’s “heavy-handed” decision to restrict the number of people allowed to visit the Holy Sepulchre Church for Easter celebrations this weekend.

Israeli police said the new restrictions would slash the number of worshippers by 80 percent in order to maintain safety.

However, church leaders branded the decision an affront to the rights and freedoms of the local Christian community, vowing not to comply with it.

“We shall continue to uphold the status quo customs, and the ceremony will be held as customary for two millennia and all who wish to worship with us are invited to attend,” the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Custody of the Holy Land, and the Armenian Patriarchate said in a joint statement.

Source : middleeasteye