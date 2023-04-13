Gaza shoppers defy deteriorating economic conditions in Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Gaza shoppers rush to buy food and household items in Ramadhan , defying deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Israeli blockade.

Large crowds of pedestrians and queues of cars can be seen in and around market areas, with grocery and household stores packed with customers.

Merchants and store owners see the month of Ramadan as an opportunity to revive their businesses, increase demand from Palestinian consumers and compensate for long periods of stagnation and poor economic conditions.

“There is no improvement in the economic situation in the Gaza Strip, but most people tend to save part of their money and salaries for the month of Ramadan to purchase their needs, which enhances the purchasing movement,” Mohammed Abu Jbara, a shop owner in Gaza, told Arab News.

Source : arabnews