17.6 Million Afghans need health assistance

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization in Afghanistan tweeted that 17.6M Afghans to be in need of life-saving humanitarian health assistance in 2023.

Ali Ahmad, 3, has cerebral palsy, and his mother said it has been 15 days since they came here to Kabul from Bamiyan for treatment.

“He is not fine yet, doctors in Bamiyan recommended I bring the patient to Kabul for treatment,” said Sughra, mother of Ali Ahmad.

“He doesn’t have a father, he has one brother and he took out a loan for his brother’s treatment,” said Guljan, the mother of a patient.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health said that considering the population of the country, health assistance needs will increase.

Source : tolonews