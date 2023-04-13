English
International Shia News Agency

17.6 Million Afghans need health assistance

0
health assistance

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization in Afghanistan tweeted that 17.6M Afghans to be in need of life-saving humanitarian health assistance in 2023.

Ali Ahmad, 3, has cerebral palsy, and his mother said it has been 15 days since they came here to Kabul from Bamiyan for treatment.

“He is not fine yet, doctors in Bamiyan recommended I bring the patient to Kabul for treatment,” said Sughra, mother of Ali Ahmad.

“He doesn’t have a father, he has one brother and he took out a loan for his brother’s treatment,” said Guljan, the mother of a patient.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health said that considering the population of the country, health assistance needs will increase.

Source : tolonews

Related posts

UN’s Spokesman: 24 Million Afghans need humanitarian aid

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects request to teach Jafari jurisprudence in universities

asadian

Ramadhan in Afghanistan; “Increasing food prices and people’s empty pockets”

asadian

Afghan women describe financial problems after being barred from work

asadian

Afghan families survive on bread and tea in Ramadhan

asadian

Afghanistan: Schools re-open for new academic year without millions of teenage girls

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.