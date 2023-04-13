Europe’s flagship mission to Jupiter ready to fly

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The launch takes off during a 1-second launch window, the rocket will send ESA’s JUICE spacecraft on an 8-year journey to Jupiter and three of its moons.

The first one-second window in which JUICE can launch will take place on Friday, April 14, shortly after 8:14 a.m. EDT (1214 GMT), or 9:14 a.m. local time in Kourou, French Guiana, where the spacecraft will commence its journey.

The spacecraft is taking a long and winding route through the inner solar system, taking advantage of the gravity of the planets Venus and Earth, as well as Earth’s moon, to reach its destination using the least fuel possible.

The 2.67-ton (2.42 metric tonnes) spacecraft sets out for its journey with 4 tons (3.65 metric tonnes) of fuel in its tanks.

