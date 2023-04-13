English
A new discovery to clear the earth’s atmosphere

SHAFAQNA FUTRE- Researchers have discovered a new mechanism that creates hydroxide (OH) through a strong electric field at the surface between airborne water droplets and surrounding air, which can help the atmosphere clear itself of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

OH is a key player in the story of atmospheric chemistry.

It’s a finding that stands to reshape how scientists understand how the air clears itself of things like human-emitted pollutants and greenhouse gases, which OH can react with and eliminate.

The team measured OH concentrations in different vials – some containing an air-water surface and others containing only water without any air – and tracked OH production in darkness by including a “probe” molecule in the vials that fluoresces when it reacts with OH.

What they saw is that OH production rates in darkness mirror those and even exceed rates from drivers like sunlight exposure.

To determine whether this new OH production mechanism plays a role, they thinks the next step is to perform carefully designed experiments in the real atmosphere in different parts of the world.

Source: scitechdaily

