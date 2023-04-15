Israeli official: Jewish population is losing its majority

SHAFAQNA- Tamer Moskovich, the director of the Israel Migration and Settlement Organization, warned about the arrival of refugees and the loss of the great population of Jews in the occupied territories.

Al-Mashreq News newspaper quoted him as saying: The war in Ukraine has become the main reason for the emergence of a wave of immigration to Israel, which can be an “imminent danger” for this regime.

Tamer Moskovich continued: “It is our duty to keep Israel Jewish because if we lose the Jewish majority, there will be no country left for us and the Jews.

This Israeli official added: We should not live in illusion, it is true that a lot of people in Israel are now Jewish, but the passage of time can destroy this privilege and as we reach this point, everything in Israel will be collapsed.

Source: Al Mashreq News newspaper

www.shafaqna.com