Weight loss and risk of death for older adults

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.

the new study that published Monday in JAMA Network Open involved more than 16,000 Australians over 70 and more than 2,400 Americans over 65 who didn’t have cardiovascular disease, dementia, disability, or “life-limiting” chronic illness. They were weighed at annual checkups between 2010 and 2014.

Older people sometimes lose weight because of a loss of appetite, the study says. Its findings held regardless of baseline weight. And weight gain in this age didn’t show a corresponding rise in mortality risk.

The study said there was a “significant association” between weight loss of more than 5% and mortality. Men who lost between 5% and 10% of weight had a 33% higher risk of mortality. Men who lost more than 10% had a 289% higher chance.

Source: webmd

