All affairs are decided on 23rd night of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-The 23rd night of Ramadhan, the last of the Qadr Nights, is more meritorious than the 19th & 21st & many narrations confirm that it is the Qadr Night at which all affairs are decided.

The Prophet (PBUH) and his Holy Progeny Ahlul Bayt (AS) emphasized more on the 23rd night of the month of Ramadan. It is narrated that a Muslim from the tribe of Johaina (Johani) living far away from Madina came to the Prophet asking him: When shall I come to your Masjid in Madina for Laylatul Qadr as I live far away and can not come more than one night? The Prophet replied him as narrated: Come on the 23rd night of the Month of Ramadhan.

The 23rd Night of Ramadhan

In addition to the General a’amal at all the three Qadr Nights, there are other ‘specific additional a’amal’ for the 23rd night as below:-