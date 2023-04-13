All affairs are decided on 23rd night of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-The 23rd night of Ramadhan, the last of the Qadr Nights, is more meritorious than the 19th & 21st & many narrations confirm that it is the Qadr Night at which all affairs are decided.
The Prophet (PBUH) and his Holy Progeny Ahlul Bayt (AS) emphasized more on the 23rd night of the month of Ramadan. It is narrated that a Muslim from the tribe of Johaina (Johani) living far away from Madina came to the Prophet asking him: When shall I come to your Masjid in Madina for Laylatul Qadr as I live far away and can not come more than one night? The Prophet replied him as narrated: Come on the 23rd night of the Month of Ramadhan.
The 23rd Night of Ramadhan
In addition to the General a’amal at all the three Qadr Nights, there are other ‘specific additional a’amal’ for the 23rd night as below:-
1. The common A`maals for the three nights of Qadr, including:
a) Ghusl.
b) Prayer and Tasbih.
c) Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (AS) (pp.8083)
2. Recite surahs `Ankabut , Rum and Dukhan .
3. Recite 1000 times (or as many times possible) Sura alQadr. (pg.105)
4. Du`a for the twelfth Imam.
5. Du`a at-Tawbah.
6. Du`a Makarimul Akhlaq.
7. Munajat of Imam `’Ali (AS)
8. Du`a of Jawshan al-Kabeer is recommended on this night. (Not included in this book)
Sources:
-Spiritual Journey of the Mystics (Suluk Al-Arifan),Mirza Jawad Maliki Tabrizi
-Supplications for the Month of Ramadhan
-Fast Of The Month Of Ramadhan: Philosophy And Ahkam,Yasin T. Al-Jibouri